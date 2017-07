Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS -- There were plenty of crabs and other seafood to be eaten at this year's Crab Fest in Bay St. Louis. The event is a Fourth of July tradition on the Mississippi gulf coast.

Our Lady of the Gulf church has hosted the event for more than 30 years. Admission is free.

Along with all the great seafood and other treats, there were plenty of rides for the kids, arts and crafts, live music, raffles, and games.

Click on the video button above to see the food and fun!