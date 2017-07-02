Here’s a peek at the main stage stars last night at the Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 01: (L-R) Singers Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige, Lalah Hathaway, Chaka Khan, and Jazmine Sullivan perform onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Singer Chaka Khan performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
There’s one night left to catch the stars in the Superdome with Master P and Chance the Rapper as headliners. For more pictures and action from the festival head to www.essencefestival.com