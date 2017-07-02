× Here’s a peek at the main stage stars last night at the Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS– If you haven’t made it out to the 2017 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola, here’s some of the action.

There’s one night left to catch the stars in the Superdome with Master P and Chance the Rapper as headliners. For more pictures and action from the festival head to www.essencefestival.com