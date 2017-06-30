World’s biggest PARTY with a purpose! The ‘essence’ of Essence Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the world's biggest party with a purpose.

Essence Festival. It's in New Orleans June 29-July 2.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has just one question.

What is the essence of Essence Festival?

Since 1994, the festival has been the official "party with a purpose"

It's four days of music, empowerment, community and entertainment.

Advertisement

It's a nightly party at the Superdome. And it's a free daytime experience, during the day, at the New Orleans Convention Center.

Speakers for Saturday include Iyanla Vanzant.

Here's what Essence says about her:

Advertisement

From Welfare Mother to New York Times best-selling author, from the Brooklyn projects to Emmy Award winner, from broken pieces to peace, NAACP Image Award Winner Iyanla Vanzant is one of the country's most celebrated writers, thought leaders, and public speakers.

She's among the most influential, socially engaged, and acclaimed spiritual life coaches of our time. Executive Producer and Host of the critically acclaimed breakout hit "Iyanla: Fix My Life" on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Iyanla's focus on faith, empowerment, and loving relationship has inspired millions around the world.

Also on the Empowerment Stage will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Here's what Essence Festival says about her:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters proudly serves California’s 43rd District. She is the first woman and the first African-American Ranking Member on the powerful House Financial Services Committee, which is responsible for generating policy overseeing the nation’s housing and financial services sectors. Congresswoman Waters’ nearly 40 years of public service has earned her a reputation for being one of the most outspoken advocates for the nation’s most vulnerable people, particularly women, children, and people of color.

Everything you need to know about Essence Festival, just click right here.