NOPD releases video in Entergy substation vandalism case

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released surveillance footage in a vandalism case that left the downtown area without power on Thursday.

According to Entergy, someone entered one of the company’s substations and stole equipment required for the safe operation of the facility. The power was cut to the CBD while repairs were made.

Now the NOPD hopes surveillance footage will help find whoever is responsible for the vandalism and theft.

According to police, the footage was recorded in the morning hours, between 3:00 and 6:00, over a period of days leading up to Thursday. They say the substation in question is located at 1841 Julia Street.

Police are calling the man a suspect. They say he was also trespassing and tampering with the same wire that was stolen from the location prior to Thursday.

In all, police say about 50 pounds of copper-weld wire was stolen from the area.

If you have information on the case, you’re asked to call the NOPD’s First District at 504-658-6010 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.