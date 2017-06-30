× NOPD: Person of interest sought in attempted armed robbery in CBD

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for this man who may have information regarding an incident in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue.

On June 24, an unknown black male wearing all black clothing was observed on surveillance video following a white male on foot.

In the video, the black male is seen striking the victim in the head from behind and the victim fell to the ground. The victim is then seen fighting off the unknown black male as he tries to go through the victim’s pockets.

If you have information regarding the identity of this person of interest contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.