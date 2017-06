× NOPD: Man shot in Treme this morning

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting in Treme.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and Prieur Street.

A 35-year-old man was shot, according to the NOPD.

No further information on the shooting or the status of the victim is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for updates as more information becomes available.