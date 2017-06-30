× Lakeview man wins $250,000 in Louisiana Lottery

NEW ORLEANS – A Lakeview man picked up much more than bread and milk at his neighborhood grocery store this week when he brought home a Louisiana Lottery ticket worth $250,000.

Jim Optiz has been a regular at Robért Fresh Market on Robert E. Lee Boulevard for years, and he has been playing the lottery since it began in 1992, according to a press release by the Louisiana Lottery.

Optiz said he has made a habit out of checking the lottery numbers every Thursday and Monday morning, and on June 29, he found out that his ticket matched all six numbers.

“I immediately thought about my boat, but I’ll put the money towards bills,” he said. “Well, I might spend a little on my boat.”

Optiz was able to drive to the lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge to claim his prize as soon as he found out he had won.

After state and federal taxes, Optiz will take home $175,000, according to the lottery.

The Robért Fresh Market location that sold Optiz his winning ticket will take home a selling bonus of $2,500.