× ‘Kayak-tivism’ event will replace Bayou St. John July 4 boat parade

NEW ORLEANS — A local progressive group called Indivisible NOLA will stage an evening of what members call “kayak-tivism” at Bayou St. John on July 4, in place of the annual Krewe of Kolossos boat parade that was canceled by its founder.

The event will include a boat blessing, musical performances and the reading of a Declaration of “Inter-dependence.”

Contests for most patriotic boat, outfit, and sign will also be held. The public is invited to don their best Americana, decorate a boat, and come demonstrate with members of Indivisible NOLA.

Initially, the Krewe of Kolossos organizer said the boat parade was canceled because attendees didn’t clean up their messes along the bayou, but she later said it was because of her disdain toward the Trump administration.

Indivisible NOLA began as a grassroots “resistance group” in response to the current administration, but has quickly evolved into an activist group that works to advance a progressive agenda on the local, state and federal levels, the group said in a press release.

“This is not just about what we are against. In this time of bitter division and extreme partisanship, we realize that though we don’t necessarily agree on how to achieve it, we essentially all want equity, opportunity, safety, quality healthcare and education, a functional infrastructure and belonging in our communities. The 4th of July represents a great opportunity to join together to remind our elected leaders that these are our values,” said Indivisible NOLA Founder Joyce Vansean.

“Kayak-tivist” participants have been invited to express their patriotic dissent with “pithy” protest signs on issues ranging from governmental transparency, LGBTQ equality and compassionate immigration policies to racial equity and universal access to quality healthcare.