× Cox customers lose phone, cable, internet signal across metro area

NEW ORLEANS – Widespread outages that have been plaguing Cox Communications customers across the nation are beginning hit the metro area.

The number of outage reports spiked from 13 to over 600 around 1 p.m. and hit 900 by 2:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks internet and cable outages.

Cox’s customer service Twitter accounts have been inundated with reports from outraged customers since June 28, with outages reported from Las Vegas to New York.

Locally, customers from Metairie to Lakeview have reported internet, telephone, and internet outages.

A smaller amount of outages have been reported in Baton Rouge and across the North Shore.

Calls to Cox’s local help lines have gone unanswered as the lines are either busy or down entirely.