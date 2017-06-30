Cookin’ with Nino: Salmon Spinach Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salmon Spinach Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

For the Dressing:

1 cup raspberry vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

2 2/3 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the Salad:



4 salmon filets (~1 ¼ pounds)

8 cups of spinach or lettuce of choice

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ small red onion, in slivers

Spray can Best Choice olive oil

Best Choice aluminum foil

Instructions:

Preheat the broiler on high. Place salmon filets on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and lightly coated with olive oil. Place filets underneath broiler for 5-7 minutes on each side until easily flaked with a fork. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for salad dressing and mix well; set aside. Combine all ingredients (minus salmon) for the salad and divide between four plates. Once salmon is cooked, provide each salad with one filet and drizzle the desired amount of dressing and eat immediately.

Nutrition Facts: 337 Calories; 21 g Fat (4 g Saturated, 5 g Monounsaturated, 1 g Polyunsaturated); 72 mg Cholesterol; 284 mg Sodium; 453 mg Potassium; 6 g Carbohydrate (3 g Fiber, 3 g Sugar); 28 g Protein