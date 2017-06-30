Celebrate National Mai-Tai Day with this killer recipe from ‘Beachbum Berry’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Friday, June 30, is National Mai-Tai Day, and here at News with a Twist, we celebrated with Jeff "Beachbum" Berry, co-owner of Latitude 29, a popular French Quarter tiki bar.

Berry is an expert on tropical drinks, and the Mai-Tai that's on Berry's menu packs quite a punch.

Here's the recipe:

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz dark Jamaican rum

1 oz aged Martinique rum

1/2 oz orange Curaçao

1/2 oz Latitude 29 Formula Orgeat

1/4 oz simple syrup*

Shake with crushed ice. Pour into double old-fashioned glass. Garnish with spent lime shell and mint sprig.

Berry is the author of several books on vintage Tiki drinks and cuisine. He also has the Total Tiki app you can download for Iphone and Ipad.