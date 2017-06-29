× Two women booked for practicing dentistry without a license in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A Texas woman and a New Orleans woman have both been arrested in the past month for providing dental services in New Orleans without a license to practice dentistry.

According to a release from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Nancy Brown, 51, of Harris, Texas, was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison for practicing dentistry without a license and dispensing and possessing legend drugs.

She was arrested after investigators found that Brown was allegedly operating a fraudulent practice in an apartment on Iberville Street. Brown, a naturalized citizen from Honduras, was allegedly catering her underground practice to undocumented immigrants in the New Orleans area.

“When there are unlicensed people posing as professionals, it violates the public’s trust,” said General Landry. “ There are too many hard-working people in our state to let criminals affect their professions.”

Last month, the LBI arrested Brittany Bridges, 30 of New Orleans, for practicing dentistry without a license. She was arrested and booked as a fugitive from New Orleans after she allegedly falsely represented herself as a dentist, advertising her services on social media.