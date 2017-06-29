× Terrebonne Parish water tests positive for brain-eating amoeba

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A brain-eating amoeba has been found in the Terrebonne Parish water system.

Officials in Terrebonne Parish say the water is safe to drink, but they warn against letting water enter your nose.

The scientific name is Naegleria fowleri, and this is the second time it has shown up in the Terrebonne Parish water system in the past two years.

The same fire hydrant on Island Road tested positive for the amoeba in August 2015. At that time, the state Department of Health and Hospitals said about 97,000 residents are served by this water system.

Councilwoman Christa Duplantis-Prather said residents who have questions should visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks website.