Slidell traffic stop ends with heroin, illegal glock bust

SLIDELL, La. — A New Orleans man was arrested early Wednesday morning for bringing heroin into Slidell while carrying an illegal Glock.

According to Slidell Police, officers stopped a vehicle with no license plate on Old Spanish Trail about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver, 22-year-old Alonzo Clavo, was found to have heroin in small bags, with the intent to sell it to someone in the Slidell area.

Clavo was also carrying an illegal Glock 9-mm pistol.

“When you mix firearms with illegal drugs, it is a recipe for violent crime,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.