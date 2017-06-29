Patriotic Pasta…Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Today, Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up the Fourth of July Treat that no one asked for..Blue Spaghetti with Tomato Strawberry Sauce. Tamica spit it up, LBJ wasn't pleased and Taylor couldn't help but laugh!
Blue Spaghetti with Strawberries
Spaghetti
Blue food coloring
Strawberries
Olive Oil
Can tomato puree
Balsamic vinegar
Cook spaghetti according to instructions but add blue food coloring to pasta water.
Saute Strawberries in olive oil until juices start to come out
Add in balsamic vinegar and reduce
Add in tomato puree and combine
Toss and serve.
Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!