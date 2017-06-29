Patriotic Pasta…Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up the Fourth of July Treat that no one asked for..Blue Spaghetti with Tomato Strawberry Sauce. Tamica spit it up, LBJ wasn't pleased and Taylor couldn't help but laugh!

Blue Spaghetti with Strawberries

Spaghetti

Blue food coloring

Strawberries

Olive Oil

Can tomato puree

Balsamic vinegar

Cook spaghetti according to instructions but add blue food coloring to pasta water.

Saute Strawberries in olive oil until juices start to come out

Add in balsamic vinegar and reduce

Add in tomato puree and combine

Toss and serve.

Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!