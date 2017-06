× Orleans Civil District Court, First City Court closed due to CBD power outage

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First City Court are closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage in the CBD.

The widespread CBD Entergy outage is thanks to vandals who broke into an Entergy substation overnight, damaging and stealing equipment.

The city warned residents that traffic lights could be impacted by the outage.

Entergy hopes to have power restored by early afternoon.