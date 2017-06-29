× Jumo, Audubon Zoo giraffe, dies unexpectedly

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Nature Institute announced the sudden loss of one of its beloved giraffes, Jumo, who passed away overnight.

Audubon’s veterinary experts will work with Louisiana State University pathologists to conduct a necropsy (animal autopsy) to determine the cause of Jumo’s death. It will be weeks before all tests and evaluations are finalized, but an exact cause of death may never be known for sure.

“With only 100,000 giraffes left in the world, the loss of Jumo is particularly disheartening,” said Audubon Nature Institute Senior Veterinarian Bob MacLean, DMV. “Having recently observed World Giraffe Day, it is critical that Audubon continues to inform the public about the importance of preserving these majestic animals.”

Jumo was born June 14, 2008 at the St. Louis Zoo and moved to Audubon Zoo on June 15, 2009. "Our animal care staff and guests will certainly miss Jumo," said Audubon Vice President and Zoo General Curator Joel Hamilton. "He was an amazing ambassador for his species and we are honored to have had the opportunity to care for him." The giraffe habitat is home to three males – Chui, Forrest and Bucko – and is open today.