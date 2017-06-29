JPSO deputy crashes car during chase

JEFFERSON, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department says one of its deputies was injured in a car crash tonight, June 29, following a police chase.

The department says deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 100 block of Jefferson Highway at about 7:30. The department says the deputies located the car but it did not stop.

The JPSO says that near the intersection of River Road and Barry, the deputies’ cruiser collided with a Chevy Equinox. After the collision, the deputies’ car hit a utility pole.

The woman driving the Chevy was uninjured, according to the department, but one deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

At last word, the damage to the utility pole knocked out power to the area, and Entergy was on the scene working to restore it.

The suspect car was able to make a getaway.