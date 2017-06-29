× Here’s how you can see Halle Berry at the Orpheum tonight for free

NEW ORLEANS — There’s an advance screening tonight of Halle Berry’s new thriller “Kidnap,” and you can see it for free at the Orpheum Theater.

Halle Berry will be at the theater to host a Q & A after the movie.

The event is hosted by Aviron Pictures in conjunction with Essence Festival.

“Kidnap” is the story of a mother who goes to great lengths to find her child after he’s kidnapped. Lew Temple is co-starring in the film.

Parts of the movie were filmed in the New Orleans area. In the movie trailer, you will see the entrance to the Stanley Ray Playground at New Orleans City Park, and you’ll also notice Berry driving backwards on the Huey P. Long bridge.

The screening and Q&A are free to attend, but you must request tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to get tickets.

Doors Open at 6 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum Theater is at 129 Roosevelt Way downtown.

Here’s the official trailer for “Kidnap”: