Gendusa to return to coach St Martin’s in 2018-2019

METAIRIE, La. — Frank Gendusa, who served as Newman head football coach for 10 seasons, will return to coach St Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie for the 2018-2019 season.

The school made the announcement Thursday. Former Tulane assistant coach John McDonell will serve as the interim head coach at St Martin’s for the 2017 football season.

“My intention was to always return to New Orleans someday,” said the 65-year-old Gendusa. “But I cannot breach my current contract here at Fort Worth (Texas) Country Day.

Gendusa said he will officially join the staff at St Martin’s July 1, 2018.

Gendusa has been at Fort Worth Country for 13 years, where he serves as football program coordinator and director of athletics. He also coaches the school’s varsity football program.

He was at Newman for 23 years, including as head football coach from 1995 to 2004. He is best known as Eli Manning’s high school football coach.

At St Martin’s, Gendusa will be re-united with head of schools Merry Sorrells. The two worked together at Isidore Newman school.

“They (St Martin’s) are really making a commitment (to athletics),” said Gendusa.

Gendusa, a Warren Easton graduate, said coming home to coach his grandson Grant, a seventh-graded at St Martin’s, was one of the reasons why he wanted to return home.