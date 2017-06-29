Friends and family of Raising Cane’s manager killed in armed robbery gather on anniversary of her death

Kenner, La. — Friends and family of Taylor Friloux, the Raising Cane’s manager killed during an armed robbery, gathered at the restaurant where she worked, to mark the 1st Anniversary of her death.

The group gathered the the restaurant, in the 3000 block of Williams Boulevard in Kenner, leaving flowers and balloons and looking to the sky, where the family had commissioned a skywriter to write messages in the honor of Friloux, who was 21 when she was killed.

24-year-old Joshua Avery, a former co-worker of Friloux has been charged with her murder.

Police believe that Avery ambushed Friloux and two other employees as they were taking out the trash through the back door of the restaurant in early morning hours of June 29th, 2016.

Detectives say that Avery and his 19-year-old accomplice then robbed the store’s safe.

That’s when they say Avery stabbed Friloux repeatedly in the neck and chest.

She was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later.