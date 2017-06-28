Winn-Dixie reopens in New Orleans East more than four months after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- More than four months after a massive tornado ravaged New Orleans East, Winn-Dixie is coming back with a boost.

The grocery store reopened at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway with an enhanced store concept.

It includes new signs out front and inside, as well as upgrades to the produce and meat departments.

The first 500 customers in the door today got mystery gift cards worth anywhere from $5 to $500.

The new store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

It's been closed ever since an EF-3 ripped through New Orleans East Feb. 7, injuring dozens of people, completely destroying hundreds of homes and damaging thousands.