Three dead, including 2-year-old, after high speed chase, crash in N.O. East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Three people are dead -- including a 2-year-old -- after a police chase ended in a fatal crash and a suicide.

State Police Trooper Melissa Matey said the pursuit started Wednesday afternoon on Rampart Street near downtown when a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle with a license plate that was reported stolen.

The chase continued to New Orleans East, where the vehicle in question hit the back of a truck on Chef Menteur Highway near Lonely Oaks, then lost control and veered off the roadway and crashed into a fence.

Two of the occupants, including a 2-year-old, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Neither were properly restrained. The third occupant committed suicide at the scene.

Matey said it's unclear why the people in the vehicle fled from police. Details are scarce at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.