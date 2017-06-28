× State Police mourns loss of first African-American woman to become a trooper

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first African-American woman to become a Louisiana State Trooper has died, according to State Police.

State Police made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux began her law enforcement career in 1974 when she worked for the Lafayette Police Department for two years.

In 1976, Thibodeaux attended the Louisiana State Police Academy and became the first African-American female trooper in Louisiana history. She served at LSP Troop I in Lafayette before retiring after 21 years of service as a detective in the LSP Gaming Division.

After her retirement, Joyce realized a lifelong goal by attending and graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2001.

Thibodeaux also served her community as a member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association.

Funeral services for Thibodeaux will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (818 Twelfth St., Lafayette). Visitation will be held at the same location from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.