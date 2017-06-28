St Tammany deputies looking for person of interest in deadly stabbing case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Saint Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who they call a person of interest in a deadly stabbing investigation. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on June 22, two men got into a fight at a trailer park in the 20300 block of Highway 36 in Abita Springs. They say one of the men stabbed and killed the other.

The victim is identified as 20-year-old Javier Ortiz Flores. So far, deputies have not named a suspect. But they are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in the case.

Deputies released surveillance footage that shows the person of interest shopping as well as another photo. They don't know his identity but say he uses the name Veto.

Deputies say the man does not own a car so he might be seen walking or riding a bicycle. They believe he is in the Covington/Abita Springs area.

If you can help them locate the person of interest in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to testify or even reveal your name to be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.