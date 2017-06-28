× Source: Tulane’s Yulman Stadium to host 1, maybe 2, high school football games in 2017

NEW ORLEANS — When he arrived at Tulane University, director of athletics Troy Dannen said getting high school football games played at the school’s on campus stadium was a priority.

Now, it is reality.

According to a source, Tulane’s athletics department will announce Thursday that one high school football game will be played at Yulman Stadium this season. And a second is in the works. The source would not specify the schools.

Yulman Stadium opened in 2014. In an agreement hammered out between the university and the city of New Orleans, games could only be played on the weekends that the Green Wave football team did not play a home game.

Yulman Stadium opened on September 6th, 2014, when the Green Wave hosted Georgia Tech.