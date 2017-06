× Robertson said he is “at peace” with end of LSU career

One of the most popular players in recent LSU baseball history ended his college career with a 6-1 loss to Florida in the CWS championship series.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson reflected on a year that included an SEC West title, an SEC championship, and a finals finish in the College World Series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robertson is expected to sign with the St Louis Cardinals. He was picked by the Cardinals in the 4th round of the June draft. He was pick number 124 overall.