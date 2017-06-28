× Record-low gas prices ahead for July 4th weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Get ready to see record-low gas prices at the pump over the Fourth of July weekend.

WGNO-News with a Twist found two gas stations in the city — both on Haynes Boulevard in New Orleans East — where gas is hovering around $1.70 per gallon. The two gas stations are the Haynes Supermarket and the Fuel Express Mart.

Gasbuddy.com is projecting a nationwide average of $2.21 a gallon, the lowest price for the July 4th holiday since 2005.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts more Americans will travel this Independence Day holiday weekend than ever before.

More than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more.

Most people, about 37 million, will drive to their destinations.

Advertisement

No matter how you travel, budget some extra time to deal with the masses who are also trying to get out of town.

Are you staying in the New Orleans area instead of traveling? Click here for a list of fireworks displays you can see in and around the city.