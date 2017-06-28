× NOPD searching for missing 15-year-old in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old in Algiers.

Brian Pierre hasn’t been seen since June 25, when he left his house in the 3000 block of Rue Parc Fontaine to go to a friend’s house, according to the NOPD.

Pierre called a relative around 4:30 p.m. to say he was on his way home, but he never arrived.

Pierre is 5’5” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black gym shorts, and black and white Nike slippers with black socks.

He was riding a purple Beach Cruiser bicycle.

If you know the whereabouts of Brian Pierre, please contact the Fourth District at (504) 658-6040.