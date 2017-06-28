× NOPD looking for woman who stabbed man twice during domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman after a shouting match ended in a stabbing.

The unidentified victim told police he was arguing with 33-year-old Robina Key around 7:50 a.m. on June 23 in a home in the 500 block of St. Maurice Avenue when things escalated.

Key armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim twice before fleeing, according to the NOPD.

If you have information regarding this incident or Robina Key’s whereabouts please contact Detective Chad Cockerham or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.