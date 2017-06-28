× NOPD arrests three after attempted armed robbery in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – Three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery in the French Quarter.

Just after 1 a.m. on June 28, 17-year-old Robert Hall, 17-year-old Destiny Goodman, and a 15-year-old boy approached a man standing in the 800 block of Burgundy Street, according to the NOPD.

The man crossed the street in an effort to avoid a confrontation, but one of the suspects grabbed him from behind.

After freeing himself, the man turned to see another suspect pointing a handgun at him and demanding his property, according to the NOPD.

The man turned and ran down Burgundy, stopping to call the police once the three robbers stopped following him.

Officers from the Eighth District, who were on patrol looking for two suspects in last weekend’s brutal beating and robbery of two tourists on Bienville Street, responded quickly to the scene, along with members of the French Quarter Task Force.

“The officers responded to that so quickly that they were able to apprehend all three individuals that were responsible for that armed robbery,” Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon said. “The officers were out here. They’re not just focusing on this one problem. We’re out here, we’re engaged, we’re responding, and we’re doing what we can to make the people in this community safe.”