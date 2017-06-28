× NOPD arrests man who shot two people in a car in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man they say shot two people while they were driving in New Orleans East in April.

Twenty-year-old Markee Edwards faces two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharging of a firearm, and criminal damage to property stemming from the April 9 incident.

The victims were in a vehicle at the intersection of the I-10 Service Road and Crowder Boulevard when Edwards opened fire, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested Edwards on June 28 in the 11000 block of Curran Boulevard.

He also faces obstruction of justice charges from an incident in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

If you have information regarding this incident please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number.