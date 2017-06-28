× NOPD arrests 3rd suspect in Bienville Street attack

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police have arrested the third suspect wanted in a brutal beating and robbery that left two tourists hospitalized over the weekend.

Rashaad Piper was booked with second degree robbery around 4:00 this morning.

Piper is one of four men accused of attacking two men in the 200 block of Bienville Street around 9:00 Saturday night.

A graphic surveillance video captured the attack, and NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison said the video has proven to be the key to solving the crime.

Police have arrested Piper, Dejuan Paul, and Joshua Simmons. Nicholas Polgowski is still wanted in the case.

If you can help track down Polgowski, call CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.