Love it, Like it, Hate it: Microwave Popcorn!

Old-fashioned popcorn can be a tasty, filling, nutritious snack – and who doesn’t love the smell of freshly-popped popcorn? And the good news is that microwave popcorn options are getting better and better, with more brands offering truly good-for-you microwave popcorn. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on what to look for – and what to avoid – when it comes to this snack-time favorite.

The benefits: Popcorn is low in calories, whole grain, antioxidant-rich, good source of fiber

The Drawbacks: Reports that that microwave popcorn contains harmful chemicals continue to circulate on the internet and social media, with warnings that microwave popcorn is linked to cancer and even lung disease, so here’s the skinny on those claims:

PFOA : In the past, it wasn’t uncommon for microwave popcorn bag liners have a slippery nonstick surface coated with a chemical called PFOA, which can be linked to an increased risk of cancer.

: In the past, it wasn’t uncommon for microwave popcorn bag liners have a slippery nonstick surface coated with a chemical called PFOA, which can be linked to an increased risk of cancer. Diacetyl: Some are flavored with diacetyl, an artificial butter flavor that can cause lung disease . Fortunately, most brands of popcorn are now specifically made without diacetyl.

The good news: Most brands of popcorn have eliminated PFOAs & diacetyl from their products.

Trans fats | More good news: Most varieties of microwave popcorn have reformulated to contain less than 0.5 grams of trans fat, listed as 0 trans fat per serving.

LOVE IT!

DIY Microwave Popcorn with non-GMO popcorn kernels

Pop in brown paper bag: 3 tablespoons kernels in plain brown paper bag, pop 1 to 1 ½ minutes

No oil needed; can season to taste after popping

Per serving (approx. 7 cups, popped): 120 cals – 4.5 grams fat – 0 sat fat – 0 sodium – 29 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

Engine 2 Organic Microwave Popcorn

Ingredients: Organic popcorn

Organic popcorn Per bag: 330 cals – 4.5 grams fat – 0 sat fat – 0 sodium – 66 grams carb – 12 grams fiber – 9 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Skinny Pop Microwave Popcorn

Ingredients: Popcorn, palm oil, sea salt, butter flavor, cane sugar

Popcorn, palm oil, sea salt, butter flavor, cane sugar Per “pop-up” box: 360 cals – 15 grams fat – 7.5 grams sat fat – 990 mg sodium – 54 grams carbs – 9 grams fiber – 9 grams protein

Quinn Popcorn

Ingredients: Organic popcorn kernels, oil, seasonings

Popcorn is popped in bag not lined with PFOA, then oil + seasonings added separately

Per bag: 540 cals – 33 grams fat – 9 grams sat fat – 375 mg sodium – 51 grams carbs – 15 grams fiber – 9 grams protein

Orville Redenbacher Single Serve 100 Calorie Mini Bags

Ingredients: whole grain popping corn, palm oil, color added, TBHQ for freshness

Per bag: 100 cals – 2 grams fat – 0.5 grams sat fat – 260 mg sodium – 22 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 3 grams protein

HATE IT!

Pop-Secret Extra Butter:

Ingredients include: Popcorn, palm oil, natural & artificial flavor, color added, TBHQ for freshness

Per bag: 390 cals – 24 grams fat – 12 grams sat fat – 750 mg sodium – 39 grams carb – 6 grams fiber – 6 grams protein

Act II Butter Lovers

Ingredients include: Popcorn, palm oil, natural & artificial flavor, color added, TBHQ for freshness

Per bag: 420 cals – 21 grams fat – 9 grams sat fat – 930 mg sodium – 57 grams carb – 9 grams fiber – 6 grams protein

Orville Redenbachers Movie Theater Butter Pop-Up Popcorn

Ingredients: whole grain popping corn, palm oil, salt, butter, color added, TBHQ for freshness

Per bag: 375 cals – 23 grams fat – 11.5 grams sat fat – 825 mg sodium – 45 grams carb – 7.5 grams fiber – 5 grams protein

Orville Redenbacher’s Caramel Popcorn

One of the few microwave popcorns still loaded with trans fats + nearly 3 days worth of added sugar!

Ingredients include popcorn, brown sugar, margarine, salt, soy lecithin… corn syrup…

Per bag: 765 cals – 36 grams fat – 9 grams sat fat –75 grams trans fat – 158 mg sodium – 117 grams carbs – 9 grams fiber – 54 grams of sugar – 4.5 grams protein

