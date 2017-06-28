× JPSO investigating early morning shooting in Marrero

MARRERO, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition this morning.

The unidentified man dialed 911 around 7:30 a.m. to report that he had been shot.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street in the 4200 block of Teton Street in Marrero, according to the JPSO.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, and suspects have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.