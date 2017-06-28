Get the Skinny: 5 popcorn recipes for a flavor-packed guilt-free snack!

If popcorn is your go-to nighttime snack, you’ll love this segment: Naturally gluten-free, the carbs in popcorn help to boost our serotonin levels, which means relaxing, mood-lifting effects. And air-popped popcorn is super-low in calories, and fiber-rich. But you don’t have to be relegated to just plain old air-popped popcorn – we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 5 easy ways to add flavor & variety to this snack-time favorite, with little or added calories.
DIY Microwave Popcorn with non-GMO popcorn kernels
- Pop in brown paper bag: 3 tablespoons kernels in plain brown paper bag, pop 1 to 1 ½ minutes
- 120 cals – 4.5 grams fat – 0 sat fat – 0 sodium – 29 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 4 grams protein
- Tip: Spritz popcorn with olive oil spritzer first, before adding seasonings + flavors
5 POPCORN RECIPES FOR FLAVOR-PACKED GUILT-FREE GOODNESS
Nutritional Yeast + Cayenne
- ½ cup nutritional yeast + 1 teaspoon cayenne or chipotle powder
- Per tablespoon nutritional yeast: 20 calories – 2 grams carb – 2 grams protein – 40% DV B12
Cinnamon Swerve
- ¼ cup Swerve Granular + 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 0 calories, 0 net carbs, 0 glycemic impact
Magic Seasoning Blends by Paul Prudhomme
- No Salt | No Sugar Sweet & Spicy Blend – or any of the No Salt|No Sugar line
- Magic Seasoning Blackening Seasonings are also a low-sodium way to add Cajun flare
Chili Lime Seasoning Blend
- Such as Chili Lime Rub & Marinade by The Fresh Market
- Per ¼ teaspoon: 0 calories & 70 mg sodium
Rosemary + Sea Salt
- Fresh or dried rosemary + dash of sea salt
- 0 Calories and less than 100 mg sodium per serving
##
