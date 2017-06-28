× Get the Skinny: 5 popcorn recipes for a flavor-packed guilt-free snack!

If popcorn is your go-to nighttime snack, you’ll love this segment: Naturally gluten-free, the carbs in popcorn help to boost our serotonin levels, which means relaxing, mood-lifting effects. And air-popped popcorn is super-low in calories, and fiber-rich. But you don’t have to be relegated to just plain old air-popped popcorn – we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 5 easy ways to add flavor & variety to this snack-time favorite, with little or added calories.

DIY Microwave Popcorn with non-GMO popcorn kernels

Pop in brown paper bag: 3 tablespoons kernels in plain brown paper bag, pop 1 to 1 ½ minutes

120 cals – 4.5 grams fat – 0 sat fat – 0 sodium – 29 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

Tip: Spritz popcorn with olive oil spritzer first, before adding seasonings + flavors

5 POPCORN RECIPES FOR FLAVOR-PACKED GUILT-FREE GOODNESS

Nutritional Yeast + Cayenne

½ cup nutritional yeast + 1 teaspoon cayenne or chipotle powder

Per tablespoon nutritional yeast: 20 calories – 2 grams carb – 2 grams protein – 40% DV B12

Cinnamon Swerve

¼ cup Swerve Granular + 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

0 calories, 0 net carbs, 0 glycemic impact

Magic Seasoning Blends by Paul Prudhomme

No Salt | No Sugar Sweet & Spicy Blend – or any of the No Salt|No Sugar line

Magic Seasoning Blackening Seasonings are also a low-sodium way to add Cajun flare

Advertisement

Chili Lime Seasoning Blend

Such as Chili Lime Rub & Marinade by The Fresh Market

Per ¼ teaspoon: 0 calories & 70 mg sodium

Rosemary + Sea Salt

Fresh or dried rosemary + dash of sea salt

0 Calories and less than 100 mg sodium per serving

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD