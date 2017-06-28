× Fourth man wanted or brutal Bienville Street attack behind bars

NEW ORLEANS – All four men involved in the brutal Bienville Street attack that left one man hospitalized with an acute brain injury are now behind bars.

A tip from Crimestoppers led to the arrest of 17-year-old Nicholas Pogozelski for the violent June 24 robbery, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-year-old Rashaad Piper turned himself in around 4 a.m. on June 28.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Simmons surrendered on June 27, and 21-year-old Dejean Paul turned himself in on June 26.

All four are charged with second degree assault in the attack on two tourists in town for a Unitarian Universalist Association conference.

A graphic surveillance video captured the attack, and NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison said the video has proven to be the key to solving the crime and bringing all four men to justice.

Pogozelski’s name was previously reported by the NOPD as Polgowski, however he was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison under the name Nicholas Pogozelski

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.