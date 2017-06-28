× Errors, call in the 7th undo Tigers, Florida wins CWS title 6-1

It was a call that LSU fans will be lamenting for quite some time.

In the top of the 7th inning, the Tigers, trailing Florida 2-1, had Josh Smith on third and Jake Slaughter on first. Catcher Michael Papierski grounded into a 4-6-3 double play that should have scored Smith with the game tying run. But second base umpire Steve Mattingly called Slaughter for interference at second base.

Smith was returned to third base. And, LSU didn’t score when Beau Jordan lined out to center field.

Florida then went on to win its first CWS title, 6-1 over LSU.

Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri said this about the call.

Two errors by LSU first baseman Nick Coomes led to two unearned runs by Florida. The Gators scored one in the first, and one in the second off LSU starter Jared Poche’. Coomes was replaced in the bottom of the third by Jake Slaughter.

Poche’ pitched five and two thirds innings.

Florida tacked on 4 runs in the 8th against LSU closer Zach Hess.

LSU was 6-0 in previous College World Series’ finals.

Teams that made at least one error were 6-11 in the 2017 CWS. Florida did not make an error in game 2.

17 of LSU’s 20 losses this season came when the opposition scored first, including Tuesday night.