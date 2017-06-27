Would you eat it? Firecracker Ice Cream!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Last time we had ice cream on News With A Twist, Tamica almost threw up! This time...she still almost threw up! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor served up Firecracker Ice Cream, a mix of Flamin Hot Cheetos and French Vanilla Ice Cream. Thanks to Emily from Chalmette for the recipe.

Firecracker Ice Cream

2 cups crushed Hot Cheetos

2 cups vanilla ice cream

Cones

Chocolate syrup

1/2 cup crushed Hot Cheetos for the cones

Blue sprinkles

In a food processor, pulse the Cheetos until they’re crumbs

Now add in the ice cream, and pulse until incorporated.

Dip the cones into the chocolate sauce

And then rim using the Cheeto crumbs

Fill up the cones with the ice cream and top with blue sprinkles