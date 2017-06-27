What’s the ‘hottest’ neighborhood in New Orleans?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Billboard.com has been exploring New Orleans ahead of the 17th annual Essence Festival that's set for this week and weekend, and it chose one neighborhood as the "hottest."

According to the website, the Bywater is the place to be, because that's where the musicians are moving.

From Solange (Beyonce's sister) to Ani DiFranco and Maroon 5's PJ Morton, Billboard wants visitors to know that the "Bywater is in full bloom":

The neighborhood du jour, which has drawn comparisons to Brooklyn’s Bushwick, is part of a citywide post-Hurricane Katrina renaissance, which has welcomed an influx of musician transplants ...

There's only one problem with the shout-out: Three places listed as hot spots in the Bywater -- Louisiana Music Factory on Frenchmen Street, Gene's Po-boys on Elysian Fields, and The Drifter Hotel on Tulane Avenue -- are not in the Bywater. The first two are in the Marigny and The Drifter is on the outskirts of Mid-City. Oh, and Frenchmen Street is misspelled.

Read the full article here.