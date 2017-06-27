Thinking OUTSIDE the box lets you do lunch INSIDE this box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What's old is what's new in the Seventh Ward. It's a new place for people to eat.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says what's old is what the restaurant is built from.

It's called The Box Spot at 1700 North Claiborne Avenue. The Box Spot is made of two restaurants: J's Creole Wingery and The Fresh Side.

The Box Spot is made from two shipping containers. They're containers that used to ship produce around the world.

Omar Duncan and his family bought the containers and spent the last year transforming them into two cafes.

On one side, J's Creole Wingery serves up boneless or classic wings with the following flavors for you to choose: Spicy Hot, Sriracha Lemon Pepper, Honey Heat, Creole Rub, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoke BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Mustard and Island Jerk.

The other side is The Fresh Side with salads and wraps on the menu.

For example: Spinach Salad, Traditional Cobb Salad, Caesar Salad, Creole Shrimp Salad, Asian Salad and Market Salad.

You can also create your own. Make it salad or a wrap.

Justin Duncan is Omar's son. He's a soon-to-be 28-year old New Orleans MBA student and recent star on the TV show Big Brother Over the Top.

Wild Bill asks Justin, "what's the reaction as people come in and find their dining experience would not be possible without two shipping containers that used to move bananas around the world?"

Justin says, "they're blown away. this is a different concept and they love it."