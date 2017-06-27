× Report: New Orleans photographer sues Trump Organization over copyright infringement

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans-based photojournalist is suing the Trump Organization for reportedly using her copyrighted photo on @realDonaldTrump’s Instagram account and the Trump Organization website — without her permission.

According to The Daily Mail, Julie Dermansky filed a lawsuit seeking $150,000 in damages for the alleged copyright infringement.

Dermansky took a photo at a 2016 Donald Trump rally of five women wearing T-shirts that spelled out “Make America Great Again.”

She registered the photo with the Trademark office, according to the lawsuit, but the photo was reportedly featured on both Trump’s Instagram account and the Trump Organization website:

Though it is common for Instagram users to repost others’ work, the Terms of Use do not allow posting photos that violates someone else’s intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark. Dermansky claims the Trump Organization did not license the work nor did it have her permission or consent to publish her photo.

Dermansky, who does not appear to be a fan of President Donald Trump based on her Twitter page, said in the lawsuit that the picture has since been removed from Trump’s Instagram page. The photo in question had Dermansky’s watermark on it.

