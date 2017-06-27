× Pres. Trump re-appoints Gov. Edwards to Council of Governors

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has been re-appointed by President Trump to the Council of Governors, a group of 10 state governors who weigh in on a variety of issues.

“It is a true honor to be re-appointed by President Trump to this important council and once again have the opportunity to work alongside other dedicated governors in service to our nation,” Gov. Edwards said in a press release. “The Council has been instrumental in supporting and advocating for the National Guard and given that Louisiana has had to rely on the expertise and skillfulness of the Guard during many emergencies, I do not take lightly the responsibility that has been entrusted to us. Now more than ever, it is important that as elected leaders we come together in a bipartisan way to develop stronger working relationships with each other and our federal partners, which will help strengthen our domestic and national security.”

The Council advises the President on issues ranging from national security, homeland defense, the synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States and matters of mutual interest pertaining to the National Guard, according to the Governor’s office.

The secretaries of defense and homeland security, presidential homeland security and counterterrorism advisors, the commander of U.S. Northern Command, and the commandant of the Coast Guard and the chief of the National Guard Bureau also work closely with the Council.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy serve as co-chairs on the current Council, while Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam serve alongside Edwards as members.