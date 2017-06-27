× NOPD looking for missing man who said he was going fishing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was last seen on June 3.

Forty-seven-year-old Douglas Root told a friend that he was going fishing on Poland Avenue nearly one month ago and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Root does not have any known illnesses. He was last seen wearing a white T- shirt, beige shorts and possibly a camouflage bandanna around his head.

If you know the location of Douglas Root, please contact any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050 or 911.