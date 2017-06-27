× NOPD issues warrant for two more men in Bienville Street attack

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two more suspects in a brutal attack and robbery last weekend that left one man on a ventilator with an acute brain injury.

Twenty-one-year-old Dejean Paul turned himself in to police yesterday, and 18-year-old Joshua Simmons surrendered today for the June 24 attack on two tourists in town for a Unitarian Universalist Association conference.

Now, the NOPD has issued warrants for the two remaining suspects, 18-year-old Nicholas Polgowski and 20-year-old Rashaad Piper.

Paul, who NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison has described as the main aggressor, can be seen on surveillance video hitting one of the two victims from behind seconds after two other men grabbed the second victim.

The man Paul hit can be seen falling prone to the brick sidewalk, where he remains motionless for several minutes, seemingly unconscious as what appears to be blood begins to pool around his face.

That man suffered an acute brain injury, according to Harrison. He is still in the hospital and has been removed from a ventilator, but is still unable to speak.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Nicholas Polgowski and Rashaad Piper is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.