NEW ORLEANS — Major League Quidditch is coming to New Orleans. The New Orleans Curse will host a three game series against the Austin Outlaws on Saturday, July 8.

The event will be at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center from 12:00 to 3:00.

The game comes from the immensely popular J. K. Rowling Harry Potter book series. It’s a full-contact, co-ed sport that combines elements of basketball, rugby, and dodgeball. It’s seeing its popularity grow on college campuses around the country.

According to the league’s announcement of the event, the Curse has never defeated the Outlaws. The league says the Curse hosted tryouts in April and the team includes many top players from LSU as well as Tulane and Loyola universities.

If you enjoy watching the event in New Orleans, then you might consider making plans to travel to League City, Texas, where the top 12 teams in the league will compete in August and crown a champion.

You can get tickets for the events at Tulane by clicking on this link.