LSU Baseball flashback: Rummel alum, former LSU pitcher recalls 2009 championship run

NEW ORLEANS -- LSU Baseball is looking for its first national title since 2009, when the Tigers beat Texas.

That year, the LSU Tigers won the first game, lost the second and won the third for their sixth national championship.

WGNO caught up with Metairie native and Rummel alum Paul Bertuccini, who was a pitcher on that last championship team.

"It's always a good feeling when your old former team is back to Omaha because that's where we play for every year is to make it to Omaha, and now we have a chance to win it which is really, really hard nowadays because in college baseball they have so much parity," he said.

Bertuccini has some advice for the current team playing their hearts out in what he refers to as "Baton Rouge North": Take a step back, and soak it all in.

"The fan base, it's crazy. It's almost like Omaha's our second home. Baton Rouge North they call it. It brings back so many good memories," he said. "I wish if I could rewind the tape, I wish i could remember all those feelings and really soak it all in. I'm hoping these guys really soak it all in because that's one thing I regret is just showing up for games, getting ready to play. I wish I could look around, take a step back and thank everything and count my blessings."

If the Tigers lose Tuesday night against Florida, they are out, but if they win there will be a third game.