Independence Day 2017: Where to see fireworks in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — July 4th weekend is a time for family, friends, fun – and of course, fireworks.

Are you looking for fireworks displays to see for the holiday weekend?

Here’s a list of fireworks displays in and around New Orleans. Do you have any to add to the list? Send an email to twist@wgno.com.

NEW ORLEANS

3rd of July Celebration at City Park — Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. until fireworks start at 9 p.m. Patriotic music from the Marine Corps Band and fireworks from the Peristyle. Set up chairs and blankets at the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn at City Park . Concessions will open at 5 p.m., while the concert begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. You can also bring your own picnic items.

Concessions will open at 5 p.m., while the concert begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. You can also bring your own picnic items. Go Fourth on the River — Mississippi River at French Quarter and Algiers Point. Dueling Barges Fireworks display at Go 4th on the River. You can view the fireworks display from various spots along the river in the French Quarter, downtown and Algiers Point. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., while other festivities begin at 6 p.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Uncle Sam Jam — Monday, July 3 at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Boulevard, Metairie. This family-friendly celebration is from 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music guests include Christian Serpas, Ray Boudreaux from The Voice, Marc Broussard and more. Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. The event is free. It’s $5 to park.

Treasure Chest Casino — Tuesday, July 4. Treasure Chest Casino, 5050 Williams Boulevard, Kenner. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Westwego Farmers Market — Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free concert with huge fireworks display.

Light up the Lake — Saturday, July 1 at the Mandeville Lakefront between Coffee and Carroll. Live music and more. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Shrine on Airline — The New Orleans Baby Cakes play the Omaha Stormchasers with a post-game fireworks show at the Shrine on Airline.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Slidell Heritage Festival — Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Heritage Park. Live music, food and more. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Land-O-Pines Family Campground — Independence Day festivities from June 30-July 5, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Fireworks are Monday, July 3.

Sparks in the Park — Friday, June 30, at Bogue Falaya Park. 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Light Up the Sky on the 4th of July – Tuesday, July 4, Zemurray Park, Hammond – The City provides a free fireworks celebration lasting 20 minutes with more than 3,966 individual fireworks effects. Attractions include a DJ, inflatables for kids, miniature train and rock wall for kids. Free admission.

WASHINGTON PARISH

Bogalusa Birthday Bash – Tuesday, July 4. Parade at 10 a.m. in Bogalusa, followed by a day of activities at Cassidy Park then fireworks at the high school stadium.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

St. John the Baptist Independence Day Celebration — Monday, July 3, at two locations: St. Peter Chanel Church (East Bank), St. John the Baptist Church (West Bank). Fireworks show and music will start at 9 p.m.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

St. Charles Parish Independence Day event — Monday, July 3, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling. Live music and more. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

TERREBONNE PARISH

Houma Independence Celebration — Saturday, July 1, at the Houma Civic Center. Event starts at 3 p.m. Fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.

HARRISON COUNTY, MISS.