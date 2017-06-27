× Here’s how you can see Diana Ross and John Legend for free at Essence

NEW ORLEANS — Want to see the first concert of ESSENCE Fest for free?

All you have to do is go to the opening ceremony, of the “Essence Empowerment Experience” on Friday, June 30.

You do that, and the folks at ESSENCE will gift you one free ticket to Friday’s concert featuring Diana Ross, John Legend, India Arie, P.J. Morton, and so much more.

The Empowerment Experience is from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Friday at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.

Who you’ll hear from during the Opening Ceremony:

Essence Editor-In-Chief Vanessa K. DeLuca

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, interviewed by Soledad O’Brien

Keynote Conversations with: Kenya Moore, Tina Knowles and more.

“Strength of A Woman” panel discussion with Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Niecy Nash and others. Moderated by Tamron Hall.

