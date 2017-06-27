Here’s how you can see Diana Ross and John Legend for free at Essence

June 27, 2017 | Updated: 3:34 p.m., June 27, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: Popular music icon Diana Ross listens to President Barack Obama before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS —  Want to see the first concert of ESSENCE Fest for free?

All you have to do is go to the opening ceremony, of the “Essence Empowerment Experience” on Friday, June 30

You do that, and the folks at ESSENCE will gift you one free ticket to Friday’s concert featuring Diana Ross, John Legend, India Arie, P.J. Morton, and so much more.

The Empowerment Experience is  from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Friday at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.

Who you’ll hear from during the Opening Ceremony:

  • Essence Editor-In-Chief Vanessa K. DeLuca
  • New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu
  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
  • Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, interviewed by Soledad O’Brien
  • Keynote Conversations with: Kenya Moore, Tina Knowles and more.
  • “Strength of A Woman” panel discussion with Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Niecy Nash and others. Moderated by Tamron Hall.

Click here to register for your free ticket! 