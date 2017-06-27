× Gator saved: Fan given CPR by Poche’s Dad in good condition

(Omaha)

The University of Nebraska medical center said the elderly man given life saving support by the father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche’ is in “good” condition Tuesday afternoon.

The medical center would not release the man’s name or his age, citing privacy concerns.

Dr. Jerry Poche, and the father of an LSU trainer, administered CPR to the man on the concourse of section 116 during game 1 of the College World Series finals between LSU and Florida.

Here’s Poche’s account of the events.

Dr. Poche' son, Jared, has won two games in the College World Series. He's looking to add to his school record of 39 wins as he starts for the Tigers in game 2 Tuesday night at 7.

Florida won the first game Monday night, 4-3. LSU must win Tuesday night to force a deciding game 3.